Sheffield Houses: 8 photos show impressive reduced-price listed home which has recently been renovated

A Grade II listed property with four bedrooms is on the Sheffield housing market.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 14th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

The stone-built, Grade II listed detached property has recently been renovated.

Subscribe to The Star’s free newsletter

With a guide-price of £460,000, reduced in 2022, the property has the potential to add a double garage and convert the loft.

14 photos below show what the four-bedroom property looks like at the moment.

Find more information on the planning permissions from Purple Bricks.

1. Face of house

Photo Sales
You are greeted with a pop of colour immediately upon entry to the property.

2. Entrance hall

You are greeted with a pop of colour immediately upon entry to the property.

Photo Sales
The lounge is an interesting mix of the traditional and modern, and makes a cosy space for relaxing.

3. Lounge

The lounge is an interesting mix of the traditional and modern, and makes a cosy space for relaxing.

Photo Sales
The area has recently been renovated.

4. Dining area

The area has recently been renovated.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Grade IIProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.