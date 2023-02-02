This six bedroom, four bathroom family home in the sought-after Wortley area has smashed onto the Sheffield property market with Fine & Country.

The house is said to occupy “the most idyllic of settings” in a private, “little known” position within the grounds of Wortley Hall. Beech Lodge has “generously proportioned” rooms that are “flooded” with natural light.

The ground floor features a home office, lounge, large garage and a “stunning” living kitchen, with bi-folding doors which “invite the outdoors inside”. The bedrooms are spread over a further two floors, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms on the first floor, and the final two bedrooms and single bathroom completing the second floor.

The sought after S35 location may be “immediately rural” but the house is served by a number of highly regarded schools and is also a short distance away from both Penistone and Stocksbridge.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Fine & Country website.

