Sheffield Houses: Inside the £950,000 extended coach house that is a 'blend' of period and contemporary

The main residence was extended to connect it up for the coach house.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:06 BST

A large £950,000 Sheffield home has been listed on Zoopla by Haus Estate Agents.

The property, found on Greenhill Main Road in S8, has been extended to connect it up to the neighbouring coach house. It has four bedrooms, four reception rooms and two bathrooms.

The house is entered through the old coach house, into a large reception hall, with a snug on your left and the extenstion ahead of you.

An enormous, contemporary kitchen is found in the extension connecting the coach house with the main residence. It is a gleaming and bright piece of architecture, with a very modern design.

It is a contrast to the period interior of the lounge, dining room and conservatory of the main residence, which is why Haus have described it as a "skillful blend of period and contemporary design".

The four bedrooms and two bathrooms are on the first floor.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

The large property is up for sale with a £950,000 price tag.

1. Beech House

The large property is up for sale with a £950,000 price tag.

The kitchen is very modern and benefits from big, bright windows.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is very modern and benefits from big, bright windows.

The lounge has a more traditional appearance.

3. Lounge

The lounge has a more traditional appearance.

The garden features an enormous lawn space.

4. Garden

The garden features an enormous lawn space.

