A £545,000 modern home in the heart of a leafy Sheffield suburb with “unrivalled green spaces” has hit the local market.

The house is being offered by Whitehornes Estate Agents and is found on Abbey Lane in Beauchief. It has been recently refurbished and now has a modern look throughout the three floors of accommodation said to be “finished to the very highest of standards”.

The elevated position of the house means it benefits from “stunning views” over Beauchief Woods, with Whitehornes also praising the “unrivalled green spaces” in the surrounding community.

Entering through the main door on the side of the property, you will find yourself in the entrance hall. The spacious lounge is located to your right, with a modern kitchen/diner to the right. A downstairs loo is found at the end of the corridor.

The kitchen/diner comes with plenty of storage and has bi-folding doors providing access to the private garden. The stairs to higher floors are found in the hall.

Two bedrooms are found on the first floor, along with a family bathroom and an en-suite for bedroom two. Bedroom three and four are found on the second floor, at the top of a second staircase.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Whitehornes website.

1 . Elevated position The property benefits from "stunning views" over Beauchief Woods. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/diner The kitchen/diner backs onto the private garden. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales

3 . Garden The garden is surrounded by trees and hedges. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen/diner There is a skylight above the kitchen area, which allows lots of light to flood in. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales

