Sheffield Houses: Inside the £375,000 6-bed Victorian home and attached Post Office now for sale

A large six bedroom Victorian home is up for sale on a busy Sheffield road and comes with a unique feature – a Post Office.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:08 BST

The six bedroom City Road dwelling has six bedrooms spread across both a home and lower ground floor flat. The unique addition of a busy Post Office makes this a rare opportunity for any potential buyers or investors.

Entering through the lower ground floor access to the rear, you will find yourself in the flat kitchen, with two doors on the opposite wall. The one on your right will enter into a large living room, while the one on the left will enter the central hall.

This hall connects the kitchen to the two bedrooms, a bathroom and stairs up to the ground floor.

Up the stairs, you will again find yourself in a central hall. This one has another external access point, which acts as the entry point for the house area of the property.

There is a kitchen/diner on this level as well, with easy internal access to the attached Post Office as well. The Post Office, of course, has a public entry for customers that is separate from the dwelling.

The rest of the accommodation is found on the first floor, with three bedrooms, a four piece bathroom and large living room all found at the top of the building.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

