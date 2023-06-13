The seven-figure home is up for sale in the leafy Dore village in Sheffield.

A private £1,225,000 mansion in a leafy Sheffield suburb has hit the local housing market. The five bedroom residence is found on Church Lane in Dore and in the centre of a fully enclosed plot.

The gated property benefits from good privacy and security, with only one way in or out of the grounds. The accommodation is split over two floors, with the five bedrooms all location on the top floor.

A modern dining kitchen is situated to the rear of the property, with a contemporary lounge next door running from the front to the back of the ground floor. The lounge also provides access to a garden room, surrounded by windows offering views into the rear yard.

Two of the bedrooms have en-suites, whilst the other three can utilise a family bathroom on the landing. This bathroom has a shower, bath, toilet, sink and bidet.

The rear garden captures a lot of sunlight and has a potting shed to the rear. It is a large enough space to host a number of guests.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Blenheim Park Estates website.

