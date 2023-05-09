A large family home sandwiched between Endcliffe Park and Bingham Park in Sheffield has been put up for sale for £850,000.

The house is being offered to the market by Whitehornes Estate Agents, who have said the listing presents a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for someone to purchase the property. It is found on Rustlings Road and has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three large reception rooms.

Whitehornes described the property as “absolutely outstanding, immaculately presented and very deceptive”, with the accommodation spread over four floors.

Entering into the main hall on the left hand side of the property, you will find the first reception room on your right, with a coat/boot closet and toilet to your left. At the end of the hall you access the large, open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room, with bi-folding doors running across the rear.

Both the reception rooms are at the front of the home, with the open plan space then running back to the rear of the property.

In the basement is a “multi purpose room”, a home cinema room and a boiler room. The bedrooms are all found on the first and second floors.

Bedroom one and two are on the first floor, both with walk-in wardrobes and balconies at the front of the property, though bedroom one also has a modern en-suite. Bedroom two is directly adjacent to the first floor bathroom, which provides access to a rear balcony.

Finally, you will find the remaining bedrooms on the second floor. They are accompanied by the second floor bathroom, with bedroom three also benefitting from a walk-in wardrobe.

The Rustlings Road location places the house directly between both Endcliffe and Bingham Parks. Whitehornes have said the house is “perfect” for a growing family.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Whitehornes website.

1 . Rustlings Road This £850,000 house is said to present a "once in a lifetime opportunity". Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen is part of the large, open plan area on the ground floor. Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Lounge This lounge area is found at the front of the property. The kitchen/dining area is located behind where this photo is taken. Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Dining area The dining area is in the same space as the kitchen. This space has bi-folding doors to the rear, offering access to the garden. Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents Photo Sales