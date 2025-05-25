A "truly spectacular" seven-bedroom Sheffield mega-mansion with a luxury, modern interior has hit the housing market for £1,950,000.

The home, which is being marketed by Whitehornes Estate Agents in Sheffield, is in Ranmoor on what is described as one of the suburb’s "finest residential roads" - Ivy Park Road.

The accommodation is spread over three floors, with the ground floor featuring two lounges, a study and an open plan kitchen/breakfast room. The kitchen has a large skylight above and bi-folding doors to the rear, so it benefits from lots of natural light.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, an en-suite and a family bathroom. The rooms are spacious and the bathrooms are modern.

On the second and final floor, there are three bedrooms and two en-suites. These bedrooms benefit from arguably the best views over leafy Ranmoor.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . Ivy Park Road, Ranmoor The house is in the 'heart of ultra-popular Ranmoor on one of Sheffield's most prestigious roads'. | Zoopla/Whitehornes Photo Sales

2 . Leafy Ranmoor This home in Ranmoor, Sheffield is on the market for over £1,950,000. | Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The house has a very modern interior. | Zoopla Photo Sales