Sheffield Houses: Inside the 'once in a lifetime' £1,950,000 home on one of Ranmoor's 'finest' roads

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 25th May 2025, 08:21 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 08:31 BST

Purchasing this property has been described as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" by Whitehornes Estate Agents on their Zoopla listing.

A "truly spectacular" seven-bedroom Sheffield mega-mansion with a luxury, modern interior has hit the housing market for £1,950,000.

The home, which is being marketed by Whitehornes Estate Agents in Sheffield, is in Ranmoor on what is described as one of the suburb’s "finest residential roads" - Ivy Park Road.

The accommodation is spread over three floors, with the ground floor featuring two lounges, a study and an open plan kitchen/breakfast room. The kitchen has a large skylight above and bi-folding doors to the rear, so it benefits from lots of natural light.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, an en-suite and a family bathroom. The rooms are spacious and the bathrooms are modern.

On the second and final floor, there are three bedrooms and two en-suites. These bedrooms benefit from arguably the best views over leafy Ranmoor.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

The house is in the 'heart of ultra-popular Ranmoor on one of Sheffield's most prestigious roads'.

1. Ivy Park Road, Ranmoor

The house is in the 'heart of ultra-popular Ranmoor on one of Sheffield's most prestigious roads'.

This home in Ranmoor, Sheffield is on the market for over £1,950,000.

2. Leafy Ranmoor

This home in Ranmoor, Sheffield is on the market for over £1,950,000.

The house has a very modern interior.

3. Kitchen

The house has a very modern interior.

Each room benefits from loads of natural light from enormous windows.

4. Lounge

Each room benefits from loads of natural light from enormous windows.

