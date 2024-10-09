Sheffield houses: Inside the incredible £2,000,000 property with a HEATED SWIMMING POOL, a bar and MORE

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Oct 2024, 11:20 BST

An incredible Sheffield property with a “stunning” five bedroom residence, a heated swimming pool, bar and two additional three-bedroom cottages is up for sale at £2m.

Swinglea Grange, found out beyond Lodge Moor towards the Peak District, is listed with Fine & Country who have said the property also features “expansive grounds of over two acres, featuring paddocks and three stables”.

The main residence is absolutely “stunning” and is very large. The ground floor alone consists of a foyer, living room, kitchen, pantry, dining area, reception area, sitting room, a laundry room and a w.c.

A modern finish graces all corners of the home, whilst complimenting the original stone-built elements.

Five bedrooms are found on the first floor. Two have en-suites, including the primary bedroom, and there is a contemporary family bathroom found at the top of the stairs.

Outside you can take in the extensive countryside views surrounding the property, whilst also relaxing in the outdoor seating area, the summerhouse with a bar, or the heated outdoor swimming pool.

Next to the main residence is another building housing two fully-functioning, self-contained cottages. Both have three bedrooms and two bathrooms and both feature a living room, dining area and kitchen on the ground floors.

1. Main residence

Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales

2. Rural location

Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales

3. Foyer

Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen

Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyPeak DistrictSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice