Swinglea Grange, found out beyond Lodge Moor towards the Peak District, is listed with Fine & Country who have said the property also features “expansive grounds of over two acres, featuring paddocks and three stables”.

The main residence is absolutely “stunning” and is very large. The ground floor alone consists of a foyer, living room, kitchen, pantry, dining area, reception area, sitting room, a laundry room and a w.c.

A modern finish graces all corners of the home, whilst complimenting the original stone-built elements.

Five bedrooms are found on the first floor. Two have en-suites, including the primary bedroom, and there is a contemporary family bathroom found at the top of the stairs.

Outside you can take in the extensive countryside views surrounding the property, whilst also relaxing in the outdoor seating area, the summerhouse with a bar, or the heated outdoor swimming pool.