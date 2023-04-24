A “superb” Sheffield property with three bedrooms and three “luxurious” bathrooms in “desirable” Whirlow has hit the market for £650,000.

The Whirlowdale Crescent home has off road parking for three vehicles and is said to combine an “immaculately presented interior and landscaped grounds with one of Sheffield's most desirable neighbourhoods”. It has a modern interior, with all the accommodation spread over two floors.

On the ground floor, the property features a “welcoming” entrance hall, with a play room/study to the right hand side. A sitting room and a kitchen are found at the end of the hall, both leading onto the rear garden. The kitchen comes with an adjacent small pantry.

A utility room and w.c are found at the front of the home, just left of the front door, near the stairs.

On the first floor, you will find the three double bedrooms. Bedroom one, or the master bedroom, comes with a shower en-suite. There is a large family bathroom just off of the landing, and a small shower room.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

