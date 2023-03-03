A “beautifully presented” 2,700 square foot home in the sought after Dore area of Sheffield has just arrived on Zoopla for just under £1,000,000.

The Newfield Lane home, located just 0.8 miles away from the highly regarded Dore Primary School, has rumbled onto the market for £950,000. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a “lovely, sunny garden” profitting from “an excellent level of privacy”.

The first floor features a living room, dining room and kitchen/diner, as well as access to the garage and a w.c. The kitchen benefits from lots and lots of natural light due to the bi-folding doors spread right across the back of the room.

Heading up to the first floor, you find bedrooms two through five and a large family bathroom. Bedroom two is the only bedroom, other than the master suite, to have an en-suite, which comes with a shower, toilet and sink.

On the second and final floor you will find the master suite. The floor is made up entirely of the master suite, which has an enormous bedroom area, spacious dressing room and a large en-suite.

The garden is certainly one of the top features of this property. It is comprised largely of lawn, with a patio found at the far end with a summerhouse. It has a “lovely” stone feature wall and is enclosed on all three sides, giving it the benefit of privacy so many crave.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

