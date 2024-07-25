Found on Blackstock Close in Gleadless, Sheffield, this property has three bedrooms and a lovely, open plan living space.

It has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £385,000.

An entrance hallway heads into the open plan living/dining room.

To the front of this open plan room is the modern kitchen space with an island and plenty of storage.

To the right hand side of the living space is another hall offering access to three bedrooms. Bedroom one comes with an en-suite shower room. A well equipped bathroom is found near the main entrance hallway.