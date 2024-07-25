Sheffield houses: Inside renovated Gleadless bungalow with BI-FOLD doors and modern interior for £385,000

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 25th Jul 2024, 11:20 BST

A superb, renovated bungalow in Sheffield with huge bi-folding doors and a modern interior has been listed for sale.

Found on Blackstock Close in Gleadless, Sheffield, this property has three bedrooms and a lovely, open plan living space.

It has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £385,000.

An entrance hallway heads into the open plan living/dining room.

To the front of this open plan room is the modern kitchen space with an island and plenty of storage.

To the right hand side of the living space is another hall offering access to three bedrooms. Bedroom one comes with an en-suite shower room. A well equipped bathroom is found near the main entrance hallway.

1. Detached three bedroom bungalow

ZooplaPhoto: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Bi-folding doors

ZooplaPhoto: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Open plan kitchen/dining/living room

ZooplaPhoto: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Modern kitchen

ZooplaPhoto: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffieldZoopla

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.