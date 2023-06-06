News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'superb' gated £800,000 Victorian home in popular Broomhill near Sheffield University

The £800,000 property is in one of the city's most sought-after postcodes and in close proximity to Sheffield's universities and hospitals.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:36 BST

A "superb" £800,000 family home has hit the Sheffield property market in search of a new owner. The home comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and two "spacious" reception rooms.

The ground floor features a lounge and utility room to the left of a large hall. There is also a modern open plan kitchen/diner on the opposite side of the building, which offers easy access to the garden.

On the first floor, you will find three of the bedrooms and two bathrooms. Bedroom one, or the master bedroom, has a well-equipped four piece en-suite, with another four piece family bathroom found on the landing.

The final two bedrooms are situated on the second floor. They are interlinked, which is estate agents have said makes them "ideal for younger members of the family".

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, it can be found on the ELR website.

