Sheffield Houses: Inside 'stunningly presented' £600,000 home with modern interior and 'clever decor balance'

A four-bed home at the end of a private cul-de-sac in Stannington, Sheffield, has hit the local property market for £600,000.

By Harry Harrison
3 minutes ago

The home on Linnet Way has been described as “stunningly presented” and has a driveway big enough to fit five cars, according to the page on the Zoopla website. Agents, Morfitt Smith, say they love the house due to its “fantastic” layout, and they believe buyers will love it due to the “sleek” design and character”.

On the ground floor, an entrance hall provides access to the lounge, as well as a large open plan space with a kitchen/diner and living room. Open plan areas are a staple of contemporary home design.

The four bedrooms are upstairs, positioned in each corner of the house, with the family bathroom at one end of the landing and the master bedroom at the other.

1. Linnet Way

This contemporary home is for sale at £600,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. Kitchen/diner

This open plan space is a great example of a modern kitchen

Photo: Zoopla

3. Living room

This living area benefits from loads of natural light.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Open Plan

Each part of this space seems to compliment the other.

Photo: Zoopla

