Sheffield Houses: Inside 'stunningly presented' £600,000 home with modern interior and 'clever decor balance'
A four-bed home at the end of a private cul-de-sac in Stannington, Sheffield, has hit the local property market for £600,000.
The home on Linnet Way has been described as “stunningly presented” and has a driveway big enough to fit five cars, according to the page on the Zoopla website. Agents, Morfitt Smith, say they love the house due to its “fantastic” layout, and they believe buyers will love it due to the “sleek” design and character”.
On the ground floor, an entrance hall provides access to the lounge, as well as a large open plan space with a kitchen/diner and living room. Open plan areas are a staple of contemporary home design.
The four bedrooms are upstairs, positioned in each corner of the house, with the family bathroom at one end of the landing and the master bedroom at the other.