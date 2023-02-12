A four-bed home at the end of a private cul-de-sac in Stannington, Sheffield, has hit the local property market for £600,000.

The home on Linnet Way has been described as “stunningly presented” and has a driveway big enough to fit five cars, according to the page on the Zoopla website. Agents, Morfitt Smith, say they love the house due to its “fantastic” layout, and they believe buyers will love it due to the “sleek” design and character”.

On the ground floor, an entrance hall provides access to the lounge, as well as a large open plan space with a kitchen/diner and living room. Open plan areas are a staple of contemporary home design.

The four bedrooms are upstairs, positioned in each corner of the house, with the family bathroom at one end of the landing and the master bedroom at the other.

1 . Linnet Way This contemporary home is for sale at £600,000 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/diner This open plan space is a great example of a modern kitchen Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Living room This living area benefits from loads of natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Open Plan Each part of this space seems to compliment the other. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales