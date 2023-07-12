The Waverley estate is on Rotherham's border with Sheffield and is proving incredibly popular.

A £450,000 contemporary home found in one of South Yorkshire's most popular new estates is being offered for sale.

The property is found in Rotherham's Waverley estate and is being marketed by the town's branch of Eadon Lockwood & Riddle (ELR). It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms - all with a very modern finish.

On the ground floor, the spacious entrance hall provides access to a cosy lounge and the open plan kitchen and sitting/dining room. A utility room, w.c and garage can be accessed from the kitchen.

Upstairs, you will find the four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Bedroom one is the master bedroom and features a built-in wardrobe and shower en-suite. Bedroom two also has a built-in wardrobe, whilst three and four do not.

ELR have described the property as "immaculate" and "stunning". They say residents will "experience the epitome of style and sophistication".

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

1 . View from the street The driveway for this "stunning" property has space for up to six cars. Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The sitting room to the rear is one of the brightest rooms in the house. Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The modern kitchen has been described as the "heart of this magnificent home" Photo Sales

4 . Lounge This lounge is at the front of the property. Photo Sales

