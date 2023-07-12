News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

Sheffield Houses: Inside 'immaculate' £450,000 contemporary home on popular Waverley estate in Rotherham

The Waverley estate is on Rotherham's border with Sheffield and is proving incredibly popular.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:55 BST

A £450,000 contemporary home found in one of South Yorkshire's most popular new estates is being offered for sale.

The property is found in Rotherham's Waverley estate and is being marketed by the town's branch of Eadon Lockwood & Riddle (ELR). It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms - all with a very modern finish.

On the ground floor, the spacious entrance hall provides access to a cosy lounge and the open plan kitchen and sitting/dining room. A utility room, w.c and garage can be accessed from the kitchen.

Upstairs, you will find the four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Bedroom one is the master bedroom and features a built-in wardrobe and shower en-suite. Bedroom two also has a built-in wardrobe, whilst three and four do not.

ELR have described the property as "immaculate" and "stunning". They say residents will "experience the epitome of style and sophistication".

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

The driveway for this "stunning" property has space for up to six cars.

1. View from the street

The driveway for this "stunning" property has space for up to six cars.

Photo Sales
The sitting room to the rear is one of the brightest rooms in the house.

2. Sitting room

The sitting room to the rear is one of the brightest rooms in the house.

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen has been described as the "heart of this magnificent home"

3. Kitchen

The modern kitchen has been described as the "heart of this magnificent home"

Photo Sales
This lounge is at the front of the property.

4. Lounge

This lounge is at the front of the property.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ELRRotherhamPropertySheffield