Sheffield houses: Inside 'stunning' period £1,195,000 home in Nether Edge in ‘strong’ community area

This period home on Crescent Road is old-fashioned on the outside but full of cutting edge modern perks on the inside.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST

A £1,195,000 period home in Nether Edge with the latest mod-cons has just hit the market in Sheffield.

The property on Crescent Road is described as a “stunning period home totally transformed”, and fitted top to bottom with modern perks and huge bright windows to make it a “one-off home”.

The renovation work by the previous owners takes in everything from the basement to its second floor and includes a ‘high spec German kitchen’, five high-ceiling bedrooms, and underfloor heating across the ground floor and all three bathrooms.

Set in a green and leafy conservation area with its own landscaped garden, estate agents Eadon Lockwood & Riddle say it also benefits from the “strong sense of community” of the Nether Edge village.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Eadon Lockwood & Riddle website.

The £1,195,000 property is found in one of Sheffield's most sought after neighbourhoods.

1. Hadfield House

The £1,195,000 property is found in one of Sheffield's most sought after neighbourhoods.

The open-plan kitchen is described as fitting with 'high spec German' technology.

2. Kitchen

The open-plan kitchen is described as fitting with 'high spec German' technology.

The previous owners have carried out a full restoration on the Victorian-era house.

3. Front entrance

The previous owners have carried out a full restoration on the Victorian-era house.

the large master bedroom comes with a luxurious en suite

4. Master bedroom

the large master bedroom comes with a luxurious en suite

