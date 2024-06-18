Sheffield houses: Inside 'statement' Dore home with four huge bedrooms and a heated, outdoor swimming pool

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 18th Jun 2024, 11:45 BST

A huge four bedroom home in one of Sheffield’s most affluent areas has been listed for sale with an eye-watering £750,000 price tag,

Found in Dore, this “statement” super-home is described by Redbrik as an “exceptional opportunity”.

It is a modern masterpiece with a stunning interior which consists of a dining room, living room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms on the ground floor.

The dining room offers access to the expansive garden centred by a heated, outdoor swimming pool and has an artificial lawn for children to play on.

The principal bedroom is found on the first floor. It is an enormous room, which is accompanied by an adjoining walk-in closet and huge en-suite.

1. A long, long driveway

Redbrik Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

2. Hall

Redbrik Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

3. Living room

Redbrik Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen

Redbrik Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RedbrikSheffieldProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.