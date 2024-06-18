Found in Dore, this “statement” super-home is described by Redbrik as an “exceptional opportunity”.

It is a modern masterpiece with a stunning interior which consists of a dining room, living room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms on the ground floor.

The dining room offers access to the expansive garden centred by a heated, outdoor swimming pool and has an artificial lawn for children to play on.

The principal bedroom is found on the first floor. It is an enormous room, which is accompanied by an adjoining walk-in closet and huge en-suite.