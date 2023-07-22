News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'show stopper' £250,000 modern family home found the birthplace of Arctic Monkeys

This three bedroom property is found in High Green, where the iconic Arctic Monkeys were formed.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 05:50 BST

A bright and modern family home in one of Sheffield's most popular suburbs is up for sale for £250,000.

The three bedroom home, located on Mortomley Lane, High Green, has been described as a "show stopper detached family house" by JPM Estate Agents, who have shared the listing on Zoopla. It is said the property has "bags of character".

You enter the front foor into a hallway, which leads to the stairs and provides access to the lounge and sitting room, which also leads onto the kitchen. Large windows all around the house means a lot of natural light comes in.

Two of the three bedrooms are found on the first floor, along with a contemporary, four piece family bathroom. The master bedroom is found in the second floor, where is occupies the entire converted attic space.

High Green is a popular residential area in Sheffield and is where the iconic band, the Arctic Monkeys, were formed. It is referenced in 'Red Lights Indicates Doors Are Secured', where the lyrics "It's High Green, mate, Via Hillsborough, please" are featured.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

