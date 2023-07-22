This three bedroom property is found in High Green, where the iconic Arctic Monkeys were formed.

A bright and modern family home in one of Sheffield's most popular suburbs is up for sale for £250,000.

The three bedroom home, located on Mortomley Lane, High Green, has been described as a "show stopper detached family house" by JPM Estate Agents, who have shared the listing on Zoopla. It is said the property has "bags of character".

You enter the front foor into a hallway, which leads to the stairs and provides access to the lounge and sitting room, which also leads onto the kitchen. Large windows all around the house means a lot of natural light comes in.

Two of the three bedrooms are found on the first floor, along with a contemporary, four piece family bathroom. The master bedroom is found in the second floor, where is occupies the entire converted attic space.

High Green is a popular residential area in Sheffield and is where the iconic band, the Arctic Monkeys, were formed. It is referenced in 'Red Lights Indicates Doors Are Secured', where the lyrics "It's High Green, mate, Via Hillsborough, please" are featured.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . "Show stopper detached family house" This detached home has three bedrooms and benefits from "bags of character" Photo Sales

2 . Hall The house is very bright. Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The lounge is located at the front of the property. Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The modern kitchen is located just through from the sitting room. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3