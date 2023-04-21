News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside secure £900,000 bungalow coming with CCTV, alarm system, electric security gates

A £900,000 bungalow has recently hit the market in Sheffield and comes with a range of security features.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:52 BST

The property is found at the end of a private road in Wortley and is packed with “unique” features. It is positioned away from the road at the end of the driveway, which is secured by electric security gates.

It has three bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as outbuildings, which are powered and have lighting. Stone pathways circle the grounds, which includes a “large deluxe garden, a pretty stream and entertaining areas”.

Local agents, Crucible Homes, have called this a “home with the wow factor”. Wortley village is said to be “oozing with history and character, with many wonderful amenities, country pubs and a local rugby club”.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find the listing on the Zoopla website.

This three bedroom. one bathroom home has recently reached the market.

1. Wortley village

This three bedroom. one bathroom home has recently reached the market. Photo: Zoopla

The property's security also includes a CCTV and full alarm system.

2. Security gates

The property's security also includes a CCTV and full alarm system. Photo: Zoopla

The house benefits from large windows, meaning lots of light comes in throughout the day.

3. Utility area

The house benefits from large windows, meaning lots of light comes in throughout the day. Photo: Zoopla

This property is certainly unique.

4. Kitchen/dining

This property is certainly unique. Photo: Zoopla

