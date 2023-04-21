A £900,000 bungalow has recently hit the market in Sheffield and comes with a range of security features.

The property is found at the end of a private road in Wortley and is packed with “unique” features. It is positioned away from the road at the end of the driveway, which is secured by electric security gates.

It has three bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as outbuildings, which are powered and have lighting. Stone pathways circle the grounds, which includes a “large deluxe garden, a pretty stream and entertaining areas”.

Local agents, Crucible Homes, have called this a “home with the wow factor”. Wortley village is said to be “oozing with history and character, with many wonderful amenities, country pubs and a local rugby club”.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find the listing on the Zoopla website.

