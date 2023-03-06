A large S11 home in Sheffield with a “fabulous” private garden has hit the property market on Zoopla.

The house is located on Bents Drive, which has Silverdale School – previously named the best public school in the North – just behind it. The accommodation is split over three floors, with an annex included on the ground floor.

As you enter the home through the main entrance, you are presented with the staircase and two doors. They lead to the lounge and then sun room, or the dining room and then sitting room, kitchen, utility room and annex kitchen.

There is a second entrance, called the “annex front door”, which leads directly into a sitting room, which connects to a conservatory, bedroom and the annex kitchen. The annex bedroom (or bedroom five) is the only bedroom of the five on the ground floor.

Up on the first floor are the four other bedrooms. The master bedroom comes with an en-suite, whilst bedroom two has additional storage. Bedrooms two-four share a large family shower room.

There is a large garage, which has a utility area with sinks and cupboards, as well as a garden room to the rear.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . Found in sought after S11 This £975,000 home has just been shared to Sheffield Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The house benefits from very large windows to the rear. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is well sized and includes the increasingly popular kitchen island. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Sun room The rear of the property has lots of large windows Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales