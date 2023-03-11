A six-bed property in the S17 area of Sheffield has hit the market and comes with a three storey annex, which looks like a whole second home on the side.

The “truly stunning” detached home is found in the affluent Dore area and comes with a £800,000 price tag. Across the entire property, including the annex, there are six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two reception rooms.

Entering the main part of the home, there is a large entrance hall, with a lounge to the left and a large, open plan kitchen/diner to the right. On the first floor are three of the five bedrooms in this part of the house. The master bedroom and bedroom two come with en-suites and there is also a family bathroom on the landing.

On the second floor are the fourth and fifth bedrooms, which share a Jack and Jill en-suite. The annex cannot be accessed via any internal doors, making it essentially a second, one-bed home that comes with the main house. The annex even has its own front door and rear door, which heads out onto the garden of the property.

The ground floor of the annex features a kitchen and w.c, before heading up to the first floor where a lounge is found. The bedroom is found upstairs and comes with an en-suite.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . The Spinney The property is known as The Spinney. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The lounge provides access to the garden Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/Diner The kitchen is on the other side of the ground floor Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Master bedroom The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales