This "one of a kind" property is in one of Chapeltown's most exclusive locations and has been described as having lots of "character and heritage".

A unique £700,000 period home in Sheffield set to become someone's "forever home" has been put up for sale.

The home, located on Housley Lane, Chapeltown, has three double bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms. It is located in a private, gated plot not far from Chapeltown station and Asda.

The listing has been shared to the property site Zoopla.

On the ground floor, an entrance porch leads directly into a modern kitchen/sitting room, which is excellent for hosting guests whilst preparing a spread. Just through from the sitting room is the lounge, which features a unique hidden door and also leads through to the conservatory.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, and a bathroom. Surrounding the detached property is a lovely garden, which has both paved patios and lawned spaces.

1 . Found in Chapeltown This period home is full of "character". (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The modern kitchen is excellent designed for you to be preparing food, whilst simultaneously chatting with guests. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

3 . Hidden door The lounge has this cool hidden door, which leads to another hallway and w.c. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

4 . Lounge The lounge also provides access to the conservatory to the rear. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3