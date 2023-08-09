News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
“Hugely disappointed” boss breaks silence over Berge Burnley transfer
Massive manhunt underway after driver stabbed near play centre
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58

Sheffield Houses: Inside £700,000 period property with lots of 'character and heritage' in Chapeltown

This "one of a kind" property is in one of Chapeltown's most exclusive locations and has been described as having lots of "character and heritage".

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 9th Aug 2023, 13:42 BST

A unique £700,000 period home in Sheffield set to become someone's "forever home" has been put up for sale.

The home, located on Housley Lane, Chapeltown, has three double bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms. It is located in a private, gated plot not far from Chapeltown station and Asda.

The listing has been shared to the property site Zoopla.

On the ground floor, an entrance porch leads directly into a modern kitchen/sitting room, which is excellent for hosting guests whilst preparing a spread. Just through from the sitting room is the lounge, which features a unique hidden door and also leads through to the conservatory.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, and a bathroom. Surrounding the detached property is a lovely garden, which has both paved patios and lawned spaces.

This period home is full of "character". (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Found in Chapeltown

This period home is full of "character". (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen is excellent designed for you to be preparing food, whilst simultaneously chatting with guests. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Kitchen

The modern kitchen is excellent designed for you to be preparing food, whilst simultaneously chatting with guests. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The lounge has this cool hidden door, which leads to another hallway and w.c. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Hidden door

The lounge has this cool hidden door, which leads to another hallway and w.c. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The lounge also provides access to the conservatory to the rear. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Lounge

The lounge also provides access to the conservatory to the rear. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PropertySheffield