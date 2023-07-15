The landscaped gardens feature an "open plan" lawn and decking with a fitted bar and space for a hot tub.

A £700,000 mega-home with "award winning" gardens has hit the property market near Sheffield.

The five bedroom home, found within Fountain Gardens in Thrybergh, Rotherham, is finished with a contemporary interior and is very bright.

The ground floor features a large, open plan living/kitchen/dining room, a separate lounge and a large garage. The home is covered in large windows, allowing lots of light into the home, most noticably in the sitting area of the open plan room.

The five bedrooms and four bathrooms are spread over the first and second floors. A sole bedroom is located on the second floor, with a small landing and bathroom.

The gardens are clearly the star of the show. The estate agents, Fine & Country, have stated they are "award winning".

They feature an "open plan" lawned area, surrounded by "established shrubs", as well as a raised decking area, where you can relax in seating, or host friends around the fitted bar.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Fine & Country website.

