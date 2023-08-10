News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside £600,000 former chapel now 'beautiful' modern home with cinema room and indoor garden

This "amazing" four bedroom detached property, currently listed on the property site Zoopla, is found in the popular village of Chapeltown.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:15 BST

An former chapel building in Sheffield is up for sale after being transformed into a modern four bedroom home.

The Chapel, found on Warren Lane, Chapeltown, has been shared to the property site, Zoopla, by estate agents Morfitt Smith. It is listed with a guide price of £600,000.

The property is said to have "original features abound" and is characterised by the bright interior and the high ceilings. Entry to the property brings you into a large double height hall, with a utility room and w.c to your left and right respectively.

It leads into the enormous open plan kitchen/dining/living room, which takes up the majority of the ground floor. A door to the rear leads down to the unique "indoor garden", whilst a small staircase leads to an upper ground floor cinema room.

On the first floor, you will find all four bedrooms and all three bathrooms. The master bedroom benefits from a dressing room and a four piece en-suite, whilst bedroom two has a shower en-suite and bedrooms three and four share and 'Jack and Jill' bathroom.

This converted chapel in Sheffield comes with a cinema room and indoor garden. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Converted Sheffield chapel

This converted chapel in Sheffield comes with a cinema room and indoor garden. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The entrance hall is double heighted and immediately introduces you to the high-ceiling theme throughout. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Entrance hall

The entrance hall is double heighted and immediately introduces you to the high-ceiling theme throughout. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The majority of the ground floor is taken up by this enormous kitchen/dining/living room. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Enormous space

The majority of the ground floor is taken up by this enormous kitchen/dining/living room. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The kitchen is very modern. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is very modern. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

