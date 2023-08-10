This "amazing" four bedroom detached property, currently listed on the property site Zoopla, is found in the popular village of Chapeltown.

An former chapel building in Sheffield is up for sale after being transformed into a modern four bedroom home.

The Chapel, found on Warren Lane, Chapeltown, has been shared to the property site, Zoopla, by estate agents Morfitt Smith. It is listed with a guide price of £600,000.

The property is said to have "original features abound" and is characterised by the bright interior and the high ceilings. Entry to the property brings you into a large double height hall, with a utility room and w.c to your left and right respectively.

It leads into the enormous open plan kitchen/dining/living room, which takes up the majority of the ground floor. A door to the rear leads down to the unique "indoor garden", whilst a small staircase leads to an upper ground floor cinema room.

On the first floor, you will find all four bedrooms and all three bathrooms. The master bedroom benefits from a dressing room and a four piece en-suite, whilst bedroom two has a shower en-suite and bedrooms three and four share and 'Jack and Jill' bathroom.

