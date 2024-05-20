Sheffield houses: Inside £500,000 bungalow on quiet cul-de-sac near Chelsea Park, Endcliffe Park and more

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 20th May 2024, 12:23 BST

The house is close to Banner Cross amenities and numerous green spaces.

A charming and unique dormer bungalow in a quiet Sheffield cul-de-sac has been listed for sale on the local housing market.

Found on Talmont Road in Ecclesall, this three bedroom home has a guide price of £500,000 and its sale is said to be “a very rare opportunity to the market”, according to the listing on Zoopla.

It is a simple home to navigate, with all three bedrooms on the extensive ground floor and a lounge and study on the first floor.

The ground floor also features a lovely kitchen/diner, a conservatory, a hobby room, a shower room and access to that amazing garden.

The tiering of the garden means it rises up as it moves away from the home. It has a lovely wooden summer house towards the top.

1. Ecclesall

2. Lounge

3. Kitchen

4. Bedroom two

