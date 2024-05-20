A charming and unique dormer bungalow in a quiet Sheffield cul-de-sac has been listed for sale on the local housing market.

Found on Talmont Road in Ecclesall, this three bedroom home has a guide price of £500,000 and its sale is said to be “a very rare opportunity to the market”, according to the listing on Zoopla.

It is a simple home to navigate, with all three bedrooms on the extensive ground floor and a lounge and study on the first floor.

The ground floor also features a lovely kitchen/diner, a conservatory, a hobby room, a shower room and access to that amazing garden.

The tiering of the garden means it rises up as it moves away from the home. It has a lovely wooden summer house towards the top.

1 . Ecclesall This charming dormer bungalow has a guide price of £500,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lounge This is the lounge found on the first floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The large kitchen/diner is the heart of the home. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom two One of the ground floor bedrooms is being utilised as a large dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales