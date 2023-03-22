News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
36 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
1 hour ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
4 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

Sheffield Houses: Inside £475,000 classic apartment in Ranmoor with master bedroom accessible only by balcony

A “superb” three bedroom apartment in Ranmoor, Sheffield has hit the market for just under half-a-million pounds.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:42 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 13:42 GMT

The property is located in the Ivy Park Court development, which Eadon Lockwood & Riddle (ELR) have said has “long been regarded as one of the best developments in the south west sector of the city”. The site was developed in the 1970s by John Harding.

You enter the apartment via the front balcony, which has doors on either side to access and another in the centre to get into the accommodation. Once inside, you find yourself in a “welcoming” entrance hall, with bedroom two and a bathroom on the left and the kitchen and a smaller bedroom/study on the right.

At the end of the hall is the dining room, which leads through to the lounge. The lounge leads onto the rear balcony, with large windows offering a extensive view out over the surrounding area.

Bedroom one, or the “principal suite”, appears to be accessible via the rear balcony and comes with large bedroom area, dressing room and en-suite. The en-suite has a shower, toilet, two sinks and a bidet.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

This "superb" accommodation has hit the Sheffield housing market for £475,000.

1. Ivy Park Court, Apartment 7

This "superb" accommodation has hit the Sheffield housing market for £475,000. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

Photo Sales
The lounge in this "luxury" apartment is spacious.

2. Lounge

The lounge in this "luxury" apartment is spacious. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

Photo Sales
The dining room is located in the centre of the apartment, just at the end of the hall.

3. Dining room

The dining room is located in the centre of the apartment, just at the end of the hall. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

Photo Sales
The apartment certainly has a more traditional layout/design.

4. Kitchen

The apartment certainly has a more traditional layout/design. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldELR