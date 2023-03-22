A “superb” three bedroom apartment in Ranmoor, Sheffield has hit the market for just under half-a-million pounds.

The property is located in the Ivy Park Court development, which Eadon Lockwood & Riddle (ELR) have said has “long been regarded as one of the best developments in the south west sector of the city”. The site was developed in the 1970s by John Harding.

You enter the apartment via the front balcony, which has doors on either side to access and another in the centre to get into the accommodation. Once inside, you find yourself in a “welcoming” entrance hall, with bedroom two and a bathroom on the left and the kitchen and a smaller bedroom/study on the right.

At the end of the hall is the dining room, which leads through to the lounge. The lounge leads onto the rear balcony, with large windows offering a extensive view out over the surrounding area.

Bedroom one, or the “principal suite”, appears to be accessible via the rear balcony and comes with large bedroom area, dressing room and en-suite. The en-suite has a shower, toilet, two sinks and a bidet.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

1 . Ivy Park Court, Apartment 7 This "superb" accommodation has hit the Sheffield housing market for £475,000. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The lounge in this "luxury" apartment is spacious. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The dining room is located in the centre of the apartment, just at the end of the hall. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The apartment certainly has a more traditional layout/design. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle Photo Sales