A huge family home in South East Sheffield has been listed on the local property market for £465,000.
The four bedroom property is found on Oxclose Park Rise in Halfway, S20. The estate agents Whitehornes wrote on Zoopla the house had been “finished internally to the very highest of standards with absolutely no expense spared”.
The listing features a guide price of £465,000 - £485,000.
The ground floor expands outwards from a central entrance hall, with the study, dining room, lounge and breakfast kitchen all branching off from this key point.
The first floor features the four bedrooms and three bathrooms, two of which are en-suites. Bedroom one is the largest in the house and has a dressing room and en-suite.
The garden is well-maintained with lawn and patio spaces. There is plenty of room for children to play.
