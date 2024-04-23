Sheffield Houses: Inside £465,000 family home in Halfway which is the 'perfect' forever home

The property is close to a number of local amenities like Morrisons Supermarket, Rother Valley Country Park and Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 14:01 BST

A huge family home in South East Sheffield has been listed on the local property market for £465,000.

The four bedroom property is found on Oxclose Park Rise in Halfway, S20. The estate agents Whitehornes wrote on Zoopla the house had been “finished internally to the very highest of standards with absolutely no expense spared”.

The listing features a guide price of £465,000 - £485,000.

The ground floor expands outwards from a central entrance hall, with the study, dining room, lounge and breakfast kitchen all branching off from this key point.

The first floor features the four bedrooms and three bathrooms, two of which are en-suites. Bedroom one is the largest in the house and has a dressing room and en-suite.

The garden is well-maintained with lawn and patio spaces. There is plenty of room for children to play.

This large four bedroom house in Halfway has a £465,000 guide price.

1. Half-a-million-pound home

This large four bedroom house in Halfway has a £465,000 guide price. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The estate agents Whitehornes wrote on Zoopla the property had been "finished internally to the very highest of standards with absolutely no expense spared".

2. Lounge

The estate agents Whitehornes wrote on Zoopla the property had been "finished internally to the very highest of standards with absolutely no expense spared". Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen is modern and has a lot of storage.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is modern and has a lot of storage. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen also features an island - perfect for breakfast time - and access to the garden.

4. Breakfast space

The kitchen also features an island - perfect for breakfast time - and access to the garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ZooplaSheffieldProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.