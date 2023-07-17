News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside £400,000 family home in popular Stannington offering the 'ultimate living experience'

The home is very close to the Rivelin Valley Park and is being offered by Yopa.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 17th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

A modern family home in Sheffield is looking for a new buyer who wants the "ultimate living experience" for £400,000.

The home, located on Stannington Road in Stannington, has a contemporary design throughout - even extending into the garden. An open plan kitchen/diner is the hub of this home and offers access into the garden.

The first and second floor are almost identical in layout. Both feature two double bedrooms and bathroom facilities - a bathroom on the first floor and a shower room on the second floor.

Estate agents at Yopa have said the property is "exceptional" and offers the "perfect blend of modern design, spaciousness, and comfort".

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Yopa website.

This property is looking for a new family to move in.

1. Stannington Road

This property is looking for a new family to move in.

The house has a very modern interior.

2. Kitchen

The house has a very modern interior.

The kitchen is found in an open plan space with the dining area.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is found in an open plan space with the dining area.

This property has four total bedrooms

4. Bedroom

This property has four total bedrooms

