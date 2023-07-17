The home is very close to the Rivelin Valley Park and is being offered by Yopa.

A modern family home in Sheffield is looking for a new buyer who wants the "ultimate living experience" for £400,000.

The home, located on Stannington Road in Stannington, has a contemporary design throughout - even extending into the garden. An open plan kitchen/diner is the hub of this home and offers access into the garden.

The first and second floor are almost identical in layout. Both feature two double bedrooms and bathroom facilities - a bathroom on the first floor and a shower room on the second floor.

Estate agents at Yopa have said the property is "exceptional" and offers the "perfect blend of modern design, spaciousness, and comfort".

1 . Stannington Road This property is looking for a new family to move in. Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The house has a very modern interior. Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is found in an open plan space with the dining area. Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom This property has four total bedrooms Photo Sales

