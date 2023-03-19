A “stunning” extended three bedroom home in Sheffield has hit the market for £400,000 and is located just down the road from Endcliffe Park.

The Newington Road house has a “beautifully presented” modern interior, with “generous” bedrooms, two reception rooms and a family bathroom. It’s close proximity to Endcliffe Park has meant the house is near to well regarded schools and a “thriving social scene”.

On the ground floor is a “welcoming” entrance hall, which has the spacious lounge to the left and the open plan kitchen/breakfast room to the right. The stairs are dead ahead of the door and go up and down to the bedrooms and then the cellar.

On the first floor you’ll find bedroom one and bedroom two, plus a “luxurious bathroom”. Above that, on the second floor, is a sole double bedroom with loads of space and an adjoining w.c.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

1 . Newington Road This three bedroom property has been listed with a £400,000 guide price Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The lounge is at the front of the house. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/breakfast room The kitchen is finished in a contemporary style. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle Photo Sales

4 . Sitting area The open plan kitchen space also has this bright sitting area as well. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle Photo Sales