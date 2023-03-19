News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside £400,000 contemporary home right next to busy Endcliffe Park

A “stunning” extended three bedroom home in Sheffield has hit the market for £400,000 and is located just down the road from Endcliffe Park.

Harry Harrison
Published 19th Mar 2023, 13:49 GMT
The Newington Road house has a “beautifully presented” modern interior, with “generous” bedrooms, two reception rooms and a family bathroom. It’s close proximity to Endcliffe Park has meant the house is near to well regarded schools and a “thriving social scene”.

On the ground floor is a “welcoming” entrance hall, which has the spacious lounge to the left and the open plan kitchen/breakfast room to the right. The stairs are dead ahead of the door and go up and down to the bedrooms and then the cellar.

On the first floor you’ll find bedroom one and bedroom two, plus a “luxurious bathroom”. Above that, on the second floor, is a sole double bedroom with loads of space and an adjoining w.c.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

This three bedroom property has been listed with a £400,000 guide price

1. Newington Road

This three bedroom property has been listed with a £400,000 guide price

The lounge is at the front of the house.

2. Lounge

The lounge is at the front of the house.

The kitchen is finished in a contemporary style.

3. Kitchen/breakfast room

The kitchen is finished in a contemporary style.

The open plan kitchen space also has this bright sitting area as well.

4. Sitting area

The open plan kitchen space also has this bright sitting area as well.

