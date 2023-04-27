A brand new home on a development in Owlthorpe, Sheffield has hit the local property market for £399,995.

The house comes with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with images provided by Avant Homes on Zoopla. Nexus Point is found just off of Donetsk Way in South East Sheffield.

The ground floor comprises of an entrance hall, which leads directly into the large open plan kitchen, living, dining area to the rear of the house. There is also a utility room, w.c and garage.

All four of the double bedrooms are found on the first floor. There is a family bathroom on the landing, equipped with a three-piece bath, toilet and sink, as well as a shower en-suite for the master bedroom.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

Nexus Point The Nexus Point development is found in South East Sheffield.

Living area The living area at the rear of the open plan space leads directly onto the garden.

Kitchen/dining area The kitchen/diner is very spacious.

Bedroom All four bedrooms have the space for a double bed.