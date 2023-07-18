The house is right next to Ingbirchworth Nature Reserve and close to the Peak District.

A three-bedroom townhouse style family home near Sheffield described as “perfect" for first-time buyers, families and professional couples has come on the market for £300,000.

The home, located on Ivy Bank Close in Ingbirchworth, close to Penistone, has a modern design throughout. A family-sized lounge and dining area opens out into a bright conservatory with space for a breakfast bar, with views and access to the “beautiful” private garden.

Two bedrooms and the main bathroom are up the stairs on the first floor, while a master bedroom on the second floor has its own en suite and fitted wardrobes.

Estate agents at Purple Bricks have called the property “immaculate” and is walking distance from the Ingbirchworth Nature Reserve and Reserviour in the heart of the Yorkshire Peak District National Park.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Purple Bricks website.

1 . £300,000 house in Ivy Bank Close, near Penistone, Sheffield A £300,000 three-bedroom house listed by PurpleBricks has come on the market on Ivy Bank Close in Ingbirchworth, near Penistone, in Sheffield. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2 . Three bedroom house in Ingbirchworth Located on Ivy Bank Close in Ingbirchworth, this three-bedroom house is within walking distance of Ingbirchworth Nature Reserve and Reservoir in the heart of the Peak District. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3 . Modern fitted kitchen The front-facing kitchen is kitted with modern appliances and a gas hob. Photo: PurpleBricks Photo Sales

4 . Living room and conservatory Past the kitchen is this good sized family lounge leading through to a bright conservatory that opens out into the garden. Photo: PurpleBricks Photo Sales