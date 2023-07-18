Sheffield Houses: Inside £300,000 townhouse family home in sought-after village near nature reserve
A three-bedroom townhouse style family home near Sheffield described as “perfect" for first-time buyers, families and professional couples has come on the market for £300,000.
The home, located on Ivy Bank Close in Ingbirchworth, close to Penistone, has a modern design throughout. A family-sized lounge and dining area opens out into a bright conservatory with space for a breakfast bar, with views and access to the “beautiful” private garden.
Two bedrooms and the main bathroom are up the stairs on the first floor, while a master bedroom on the second floor has its own en suite and fitted wardrobes.
Estate agents at Purple Bricks have called the property “immaculate” and is walking distance from the Ingbirchworth Nature Reserve and Reserviour in the heart of the Yorkshire Peak District National Park.
