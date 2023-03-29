News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside £300,000 modern Dore apartment near two golf courses and top school

A “spacious” and contemporary apartment in the popular area of Dore, Sheffield, has hit the local housing market for £300,000 with Eadon Lockwood & Riddle.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:55 BST

The Twentywell Lane property comes with two large bedrooms, two “luxurious” bathrooms and a large, open plan living/kitchen. The location places it in an area with loads of green spaces, including the Abbeydale Golf Club, almost next door and the Dore and Totley Golf Club just down the road.

You enter the apartment into the entrance hall, which has an intercom point to communicate with anyone trying to visit your first floor property. Each room branches off of this hall, with a bathroom to your immediate right and the second bedroom at the end of the hall. Between those rooms is bedroom one, which has a shower en-suite.

On the left, past the cupboard housing the boiler, is the “large” open plan living/kitchen/diner, with “modern” fittings and a breakfast bar. A westerly facing balcony is accessed from this room, with views into the surrounding woodland, in the direction of the nearby King Egberts school.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

