A “spacious” and contemporary apartment in the popular area of Dore, Sheffield, has hit the local housing market for £300,000 with Eadon Lockwood & Riddle.

The Twentywell Lane property comes with two large bedrooms, two “luxurious” bathrooms and a large, open plan living/kitchen. The location places it in an area with loads of green spaces, including the Abbeydale Golf Club, almost next door and the Dore and Totley Golf Club just down the road.

You enter the apartment into the entrance hall, which has an intercom point to communicate with anyone trying to visit your first floor property. Each room branches off of this hall, with a bathroom to your immediate right and the second bedroom at the end of the hall. Between those rooms is bedroom one, which has a shower en-suite.

On the left, past the cupboard housing the boiler, is the “large” open plan living/kitchen/diner, with “modern” fittings and a breakfast bar. A westerly facing balcony is accessed from this room, with views into the surrounding woodland, in the direction of the nearby King Egberts school.

1 . Private balcony This apartment offers views deep into the surrounding woodland. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle Photo Sales

2 . Twentywell Lane The apartment is found in Dore, near the Abbeydale Golf Club. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen It is said the kitchen has completed with a range of "modern" fittings. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle Photo Sales

4 . Living/Kitchen/Dining room Open plan areas are regularly found in contemporary homes. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle Photo Sales