A massive £2,250,000 home with a spiral wine cellar, gym, games room and bedroom suite has had a £250,000 asking price reduction to start the new year as the agents look for a buyer.

The home on Croft Lane in Whirlow was initially listed for £2,500,000 when it hit the Sheffield property market last year, but this month has been dropped to £2,250,000 in the hope one lucky buyer will snap it up.

Croft Lane is said to be one of Sheffield’s most prestigious streets and the agent at Saxton Mee said the house is “one of the finest properties I have been privileged to market for sale in nearly 40 years as an Estate Agent”.

It’s an enormous property, with the approximate floor area of all the buildings said to be around 7,000 square feet. It has six bedrooms and three bathrooms, with two bedrooms described as bedroom suites.

It is finished off with a stunning spiral wine cellar in the basement. It also has expansive grounds, in which you can find tennis courts, enormous greens and an outbuilding containing a triple garage, workshop and carport.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Rightmove website.

1 . Croft Lane, Whirlow The property in Whirlow has a guide price of £2,250,000 making it one of the most expensive residential properties on the Sheffield market right now. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/Diner This home's kitchen/diner is extremely bright and spacious, with plenty of room to cook, eat, socialise and work if you so please. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Family room/Snug Located near the front of the property, this snug is just one of the many places the family living in this property will be able to use to relax and enjoy themselves. It can be accessed from the kitchen, meaning snacks are not far away, and there is a small staircase down to the basement as well. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Hallway Located just behind the porch, where the front door immediately leads to, this magnificent hallway leads you to every room on the ground floor and offers a small peak down to your expansive wine collection too. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales