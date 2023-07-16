News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside £200,000 Hillsborough home with 'stunning' bathroom and modern interior

The home is very close to Hillsborough Park and is being marketed by Yopa.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST

A two bedroom home with a "stunning" modern bathroom in Hillsborough, Sheffield has hit the local housing market for £200,000.

The house, located on Burrowlee Road, features an open plan kitchen/sitting room and a separate lounge on the ground floor. Two bedrooms are found on the first floor, while the "amazing" four piece bathroom is found on the second floor.

The agents at Yopa have described the property as "captivating" and added it is ideal for young families, first time buyers and buy-to-let investors.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Yopa website.

This £200,000 property is just a short distance away from Hillsborough Park.

The kitchen is part of an "open plan" and "central hub" of this home.

The "central hub" features the kitchen and this large sitting room.

At the front of the property is this bright and spacious lounge.

