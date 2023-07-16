The home is very close to Hillsborough Park and is being marketed by Yopa.

A two bedroom home with a "stunning" modern bathroom in Hillsborough, Sheffield has hit the local housing market for £200,000.

The house, located on Burrowlee Road, features an open plan kitchen/sitting room and a separate lounge on the ground floor. Two bedrooms are found on the first floor, while the "amazing" four piece bathroom is found on the second floor.

The agents at Yopa have described the property as "captivating" and added it is ideal for young families, first time buyers and buy-to-let investors.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Yopa website.

1 . Burrowlee Road This £200,000 property is just a short distance away from Hillsborough Park. Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen is part of an "open plan" and "central hub" of this home. Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room The "central hub" features the kitchen and this large sitting room. Photo Sales

4 . Lounge At the front of the property is this bright and spacious lounge. Photo Sales