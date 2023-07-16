Sheffield Houses: Inside £200,000 Hillsborough home with 'stunning' bathroom and modern interior
The home is very close to Hillsborough Park and is being marketed by Yopa.
A two bedroom home with a "stunning" modern bathroom in Hillsborough, Sheffield has hit the local housing market for £200,000.
The house, located on Burrowlee Road, features an open plan kitchen/sitting room and a separate lounge on the ground floor. Two bedrooms are found on the first floor, while the "amazing" four piece bathroom is found on the second floor.
The agents at Yopa have described the property as "captivating" and added it is ideal for young families, first time buyers and buy-to-let investors.
