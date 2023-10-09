The property was first shared to the property site Zoopla in March 2023. It is "stunning" and is looking for a new owner.

A seven-figure mega-home in one of Sheffield's most sought-after locations is yet to be snapped up after six months.

Westbourne House, sat proudly on Westbourne Road in S10, has been "designed with classical elegance" worthy of the £1,250,000 asking price listed on Zoopla. It was first listed on the site in March 2023.

The "fabulous", stone detached home dates back to 1860 and has been refurbished in more recent times. It has seven spacious bedrooms and six bathrooms set over three floors - excluding the one-bedroom apartment laid out on the lower ground floor.

Entry is gained through a porch into the hall, which has the living room, dining room, kitchen and study branching off. Stairs heading up to the first floor and down to the lower ground floor can also be found here.

Four of the seven bedrooms are located on the first floor - including the master suite, which benefits from a private dressing room as well as an en-suite. Five of the bedrooms have adjoining en-suites, with a first floor family bathroom offering the same facilities to two neighbouring rooms.

The final three bedrooms and three en-suites are on the second floor, which benefits from the best views over the surrounding area.

The lower ground floor apartment offers self-contained space which could be perfect for a relative. It can be accessed externally, as well as via the internal stairs, and comes with a bedroom, a bathroom, a living room and a kitchen.

1 . Westbourne House Westbourne House sits proudly in the heart of S10. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

2 . Hallway The interior of the home has been "designed with classical elegance". (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

3 . Living room The living room is found to the left of the main entrance. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen "acts as the hub of the home". (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales