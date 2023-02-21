A £1.1million five bedroom family home in Sheffield has landed on Zoopla and is looking for a new owner.

The property, found on Cortworth Road in S11, is the latest addition to the club of homes on the local market with seven-figure price tags. It lands in the catchment areas for a number of top schools, including Silverdale, and is adjoining the busy Ecclesall Road.

The floorplans show a vast, sizable property with a ground floor including a lounge, study, w.c and an open plan kitchen/dining room. The rear of the property is covered in large windows, bi-folding and french doors to allow as much light to enter as possible.

Upstairs, you will find the five bedrooms, all of which are doubles, with three of them having en-suites. The master bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe and the other two en-suite bedrooms have built-in storage spaces. The final two bedrooms are located at the front of the property and a family bathroom is found just off of the landing.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

