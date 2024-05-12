A modern two-bedroom flat in a “prestigious” residential development is new to the Sheffield housing market.

With a guide price of a quarter of a million, the converted mews, stone-built apartment has a super light and spacious feel throughout.

Estate agency Whitehornes says on the Zoopla listing: “[It is] located in the very heart of an ultra popular residential suburb, within a stone's throw from a range of independent cafes, eateries and shops in Broomhill.”

The flat is set back from Fulwood, close to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, university buildings and the Peak District.

It also has a designated parking space.

11 photos below show the unique and thoughtful layout inside.