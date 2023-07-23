The S6 home is not far from Hillsborough Park and is said to have undergone "considerable upgrading".

A modern home in a sought after area of Sheffield is being offered to the local housing marketing for £245,000 - and comes with a basement cinema room.

The property, found on Portsea Road, Hillsborough, has three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms. A newly fitted front door enters into the lounge, where you can access the stairs heading both up and down.

To the rear is a modern kitchen/diner, which benefits from an abundance of natural light through the windows. The basement reception room is currently a cinema room, but the estate agents, Blundells, have said to could be utilised in a number of different ways depending on your lifestyle.

The first floor houses two of the three bedrooms and the modern family bathroom, which features a shower/bath, sink and toilet, as well as a modern decor.

The master bedroom is found in the converted attic, which is quite large and offers plenty of additional space. This space is currently furnished with a small sofa, which has turned it into an excellent dressing area.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . Portsea Road This S6 home is on the market for £245,000. Photo Sales

2 . Modern interior The house has a "modern and tasteful" interior. Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/diner This bright kitchen/diner is found to the rear of the property, providing access to the garden. Photo Sales

4 . Lounge The living room at the front of the home is entered by a newly fitted front door. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3