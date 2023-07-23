News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'outstanding' £245,000 Hillsborough home with a cinema room and three bedrooms

The S6 home is not far from Hillsborough Park and is said to have undergone "considerable upgrading".

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 07:00 BST

A modern home in a sought after area of Sheffield is being offered to the local housing marketing for £245,000 - and comes with a basement cinema room.

The property, found on Portsea Road, Hillsborough, has three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms. A newly fitted front door enters into the lounge, where you can access the stairs heading both up and down.

To the rear is a modern kitchen/diner, which benefits from an abundance of natural light through the windows. The basement reception room is currently a cinema room, but the estate agents, Blundells, have said to could be utilised in a number of different ways depending on your lifestyle.

The first floor houses two of the three bedrooms and the modern family bathroom, which features a shower/bath, sink and toilet, as well as a modern decor.

The master bedroom is found in the converted attic, which is quite large and offers plenty of additional space. This space is currently furnished with a small sofa, which has turned it into an excellent dressing area.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This S6 home is on the market for £245,000.

1. Portsea Road

The house has a "modern and tasteful" interior.

2. Modern interior

This bright kitchen/diner is found to the rear of the property, providing access to the garden.

3. Kitchen/diner

The living room at the front of the home is entered by a newly fitted front door.

4. Lounge

