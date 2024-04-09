Sheffield houses: Inside modern £235,000 townhouse near All Saints Catholic High School and Sheffield College

The home is near Norfolk Park and provides easy access to Sheffield city centre.

By Harry Harrison
Published 9th Apr 2024, 12:10 BST

A two bedroom townhouse is up for sale on the Sheffield property market in what estate agents have described as a “fantastic opportunity”.

Fitted with solar panels in the Norfolk Park area, this home is found on Castle Croft Drive. It is close to a number of local schools including All Saints Catholic High School and the Sheffield College.

The ground floor comprises of an entrance hallway, kitchen/diner and lounge. Large windows to the front and rear bring in a lot of light.

Stairs in the lounge provide access to the first floor, where you will find the two bedrooms. The largest bedroom is located to the rear and benefits from an en-suite shower room. The second bedroom is slightly smaller and is currently utilised as a home office.

The location is excellent for city centre access. Castle Croft Drive is accessible from Granville Road, meaning it is just on the outer side of the Sheffield ring road.

The listing has a guide price of £235,000.

This modern townhouse near Granville Road in Sheffield is close to a number of good education establishments.

1. Good nearby schools

The house has a simple layout, with this spacious lounhge position to the rear of the property.

2. Lounge

The stairs to the first floor are accessible from the living room.

3. Staircase

The kitchen/diner has a lot of storage and is very well-equipped.

4. Kitchen

