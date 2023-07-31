News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside modern £425,000 home with roof terrace in 'exclusive' part of Beauchief

The property is located on a secluded spot in the popular area of Beauchief and is being marketed by Spencer Estate Agents.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:09 BST

A modern home in a small, exclusive Sheffield development has hit the local property market with a guide price of £425,000.

The home, found on Abbeydale Road South in Beauchief, is a three bedroom mews style townhouse with two bathrooms. According to Spencer Estate Agents, it has recently been the subject of a sympathetic renovation, giving the interior much of its modern finish.

The ground floor comprises of a garage, large bedroom, a spacious kitchen/diner, utility room and shower room. Above the garage is a roof terrace - perfect for relaxing in the summer months.

This terrace is accessed via the lounge, which is located on the first floor along with two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite.

There is a courtyard to the front of the home, which provides access to the garage/car port.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Spencer Estate Agents website.

