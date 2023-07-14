News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'modern' £300,000 Woodseats home 'full of charm' and 'ready to move in'

The property is being sold by Purplebricks and is just "a short distance" from Sheffield city centre, the Peak District and Chesterfield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:57 BST

A £300,000 family home in a popular Sheffield suburb has hit the local property market.

The home is being offered by estate agents at Purplebricks, who have said the property is "full of charm and ready to move in". It is found on Marshall Road, Woodseats and has recently has the garden redesigned.

The home is modern in design, with Purplebricks calling it "beautifully presented throughout".

The ground floor features a spacious lounge, a "stylish" open plan kitchen/diner and a utility room. Upstairs are two of the three bedrooms and a family bathroom, fitted with a shower/bath, toilet and sink.

The largest bedroom is on the second floor, which is a fully converted attic.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Purplebricks website.

This £300,000 home is found in "sought after" Woodseats

This £300,000 home is found in "sought after" Woodseats

The lounge benefits from lots and lots of light coming into the front of the home.

The lounge benefits from lots and lots of light coming into the front of the home.

The kitchen/diner to the rear comes with a modern finish.

The kitchen/diner to the rear comes with a modern finish.

The house comes with plenty of storage spaces.

The house comes with plenty of storage spaces.

