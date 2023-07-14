The property is being sold by Purplebricks and is just "a short distance" from Sheffield city centre, the Peak District and Chesterfield.

A £300,000 family home in a popular Sheffield suburb has hit the local property market.

The home is being offered by estate agents at Purplebricks, who have said the property is "full of charm and ready to move in". It is found on Marshall Road, Woodseats and has recently has the garden redesigned.

The home is modern in design, with Purplebricks calling it "beautifully presented throughout".

The ground floor features a spacious lounge, a "stylish" open plan kitchen/diner and a utility room. Upstairs are two of the three bedrooms and a family bathroom, fitted with a shower/bath, toilet and sink.

The largest bedroom is on the second floor, which is a fully converted attic.

