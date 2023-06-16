News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'magnificent' £900,000 converted barn with 'beautifully renovated' interior

The converted barn has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and is found in Loxley, Sheffield.

By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 08:53 BST

A "magnificent" £900,000 property has hit the Sheffield housing market in Loxley. The home is found in a converted barn and has been "beautifully renovated" with a new, modern interior.

The home benefits from "stunning views" over the surrounding countryside, with enormous windows on both floors helping you experience those views.

The ground floor features a large living room, with interior balconies from the first floor looking down over it. The five bedrooms are all located on the first floor, as the ground floor features the living room, kitchen/diner and utility room.

There is a large driveway with enough space for a number of cars. The garden to the rear is also very large and offers lots of lawn space.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

The Threshing Farm is a five bedroom barn conversion for sale for £900,000.

The property is found in Loxley, Sheffield.

The house is entered on this side.

This large living room is incredibly spacious and bright.

