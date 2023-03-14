Sheffield Houses: Inside 'luxury' city townhouse with tennis court and gym for only £650,000
A four bedroom townhouse in the exclusive, grade two listed King Edwards site next to Rivelin Valley has hit the market for £650,000.
The home is currently on the market with Eadon Lockwood & Riddle and is in a sought after location with scenic nature walks and the centre of Sheffield just a short distance away. The property is found towards the rear of the King Edwards development, which the agents say “adds to the feeling of privacy”, and is approached via a long, sweeping, gated driveway.
The property is spread over two floors. On the ground floor you will find a number of spacious rooms, including the lounge, kitchen/diner, garden room and hall. Above that on the first floor is the four bedrooms, one of which is currently being utilised as a home office.
Bedroom one and bedroom two are on opposite ends of the property, both running the width of the home. Bedroom one is the master bedroom and comes with a well-equipped en-suite. There is a second bathroom, or shower room, located on the landing opposite bedrooms three and four.
The house does come with a garage and is located within the scenic King Edwards grounds. This development provides a “lovely setting” and includes a tennis court, gymnasium and lawn areas populated with mature trees.