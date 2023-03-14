News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'luxury' city townhouse with tennis court and gym for only £650,000

A four bedroom townhouse in the exclusive, grade two listed King Edwards site next to Rivelin Valley has hit the market for £650,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:28 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:28 GMT

The home is currently on the market with Eadon Lockwood & Riddle and is in a sought after location with scenic nature walks and the centre of Sheffield just a short distance away. The property is found towards the rear of the King Edwards development, which the agents say “adds to the feeling of privacy”, and is approached via a long, sweeping, gated driveway.

The property is spread over two floors. On the ground floor you will find a number of spacious rooms, including the lounge, kitchen/diner, garden room and hall. Above that on the first floor is the four bedrooms, one of which is currently being utilised as a home office.

Bedroom one and bedroom two are on opposite ends of the property, both running the width of the home. Bedroom one is the master bedroom and comes with a well-equipped en-suite. There is a second bathroom, or shower room, located on the landing opposite bedrooms three and four.

The house does come with a garage and is located within the scenic King Edwards grounds. This development provides a “lovely setting” and includes a tennis court, gymnasium and lawn areas populated with mature trees.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

This Sheffield property is for sale with Eadon Lockwood & Riddle (ELR)

1. The 'luxury' Sheffield home for sale at £650,000

This Sheffield property is for sale with Eadon Lockwood & Riddle (ELR) Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

The tennis court is situated within the exclusive King Edwards development.

2. Tennis court

The tennis court is situated within the exclusive King Edwards development. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

The lounge is incredibly large and has both a sitting and dining area.

3. Lounge

The lounge is incredibly large and has both a sitting and dining area. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

Equipped with a breakfast bar and top end appliances, this kitchen is ideal for both those in a hurry and those who can take their time.

4. Kitchen/diner

Equipped with a breakfast bar and top end appliances, this kitchen is ideal for both those in a hurry and those who can take their time. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

