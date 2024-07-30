Sheffield Houses: Inside “light and spacious” detached home in semi-rural village with country views

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:48 BST

A three-bedroom detached family home in Spinkhill, just outside of Sheffield, is up for sale.

With a guide price of £350,000, the property is close to reputable schools and good transport links.

Estate agency Whitehornes describes it as a “perfect family home”.

Along with three bedrooms, it includes an additional study/playroom, adding to its flexibility and potential.

17 photos below show what the property has to offer.

1. Front of house

Whitehornes

2. Entrance hall

Whitehornes

3. Living room

Whitehornes

4. Dining area

Whitehornes

