With a guide price of £350,000, the property is close to reputable schools and good transport links.
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter
Estate agency Whitehornes describes it as a “perfect family home”.
Along with three bedrooms, it includes an additional study/playroom, adding to its flexibility and potential.
17 photos below show what the property has to offer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.