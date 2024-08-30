The Old Rectory, on Church Street, Dronfield, has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,595,000.

The “charming” house contains an abundance of historic features and the attached two-bed converted barn is currently used as a holiday let, generating income.

The main residence has four floors (including the basement). On the ground floor you find the breakfast kitchen, family room, lounge, study and dining room.

The basement has a laundy room and TV/Cinema room.

Four of the bedrooms are found on the first floor with a family bathroom, whilst the final two are on the second floor with another bathroom.

The barn consists of an open plan living/kitchen/dining area with a couple of doors leading to the bathroom and second bedroom.