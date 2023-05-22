News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'historic' £1,800,000 six bedroom mega-home in the heart of Fulwood

A “historic” six bedroom home is now for sale in Sheffield for £1,800,000, making it one of the most expensive homes on the Sheffield property market right now.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:25 BST

Brook House Farm is being offered to the Sheffield market by Eadon Lockwood & Riddle, who have said the house is “one of those rare properties that combine a first class location with the right balance of accommodation, character and also a very impressive energy rating”.

The house has six bedrooms in the main residence, with another bedroom available in the ‘Granary Annexe’ – described as having “huge school and potential” and being perfect for a dependent relative or as an Airbnb.

The accommodation is spread over a ground and first floor. On the ground floor, you will find an “expansive” sitting room, a bespoke kitchen/diner, a snug and two ‘Butlers Pantries’.

On the first floor, you will find all six of the bedrooms in the main accommodation. This includes a “luxurious” prinicipal bedroom, with a walk-in wardrobe and a large en-suite shower room. There are two more “well-appointed” bathrooms on this floor as well.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

Brook House Farm is found in the heart of Fulwood.

Brook House Farm is found in the heart of Fulwood.

The sitting room is fitted with a wood burning stove.

The sitting room is fitted with a wood burning stove.

The current owners have done an excellent job of retaining the "charm and character" of this property, whilst implementing more modern upgrades.

The current owners have done an excellent job of retaining the "charm and character" of this property, whilst implementing more modern upgrades.

The snug is found just through from the kitchen/diner.

The snug is found just through from the kitchen/diner.

