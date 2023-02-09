A new build, three-bed terraced house in Sheffield City Centre has hit the property market on Redbrik for £350,000 and is very close to the iconic Cole Brothers building.

No. 5 Laycock House is currently up on the Redbrik website and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a “high quality finish” throughout the home. It has been built as part of the Heart of the City “masterplan”, which is aiming to re-invigorate Sheffield City Centre and tempt more people to visit, and live, in the area.

Laycock House is found on the corner of Pinstone Street and Cross Burgess Street, putting it directly behind the grade-II listed Cole Brothers’ building and next to the Peace Gardens near Sheffield Town Hall. The location places it in the midst of a busy city centre environment with local amenities, like supermarkets, theatres, restaurants and public transport links, just a stone’s throw away.

The ground floor of the home features a kitchen and living/dining room, which appear light and airy, due to the large windows and bright finish. Upstairs, on the first floor, is the principal bedroom, with an en-suite, and a family bathroom, which also benefit from huge amounts of natural light. The second floor has the final two bedrooms.

Redbrik has said the homes are only available for prospective owner-occupiers, meaning landlords hopeful of renting out these city centre properties won’t be able to buy them.

1 . Heart of the City The houses are being built as part of Sheffield City Council's Heart of the City plan. The townhouses can be seen to the left of this CGI photo. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2 . City Centre location The property is located just next to the Peace Gardens and the iconic Cole Brothers. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3 . Living/Dining room This room benefits from lots and lots of natural light Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4 . Living/Dining room It is intended to be a multi-use room for both relaxing and eating. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales