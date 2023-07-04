Sheffield Houses: Inside 'gorgeous' £390,000 'full of character' period property in Thurnscoe, Rotherham
The traditional property has "stunning" gardens.
A period property in Thurnscoe, Rotherham dating back to 1705 has hit the housing market for £390,000.
The home, on High Street, is said to be "full of character" and has large gardens to both the front and rear. It is situated at the end of a winding driveway, which is gated at the end.
The ground floor consists of a lounge, snug, kitchen/diner, dining room and conservatory. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, including an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.
