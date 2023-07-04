News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Sheffield Houses: Inside 'gorgeous' £390,000 'full of character' period property in Thurnscoe, Rotherham

The traditional property has "stunning" gardens.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:59 BST

A period property in Thurnscoe, Rotherham dating back to 1705 has hit the housing market for £390,000.

The home, on High Street, is said to be "full of character" and has large gardens to both the front and rear. It is situated at the end of a winding driveway, which is gated at the end.

The ground floor consists of a lounge, snug, kitchen/diner, dining room and conservatory. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, including an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Purplebricks website.

This period property is on the market for £390,000.

1. 'Gorgeous' period property

This period property is on the market for £390,000.

Photo Sales
The house is found at the end of a winding, gated driveway.

2. Security

The house is found at the end of a winding, gated driveway.

Photo Sales
The property has a traditional design.

3. Lounge

The property has a traditional design.

Photo Sales
The property comes with a kitchen diner and a formal dining room.

4. Kitchen/diner

The property comes with a kitchen diner and a formal dining room.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PropertyRotherham