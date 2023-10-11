News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside four bedroom Bradway super-home with gym, sauna and more for sale at £810,000

Bradway is said to be one of the city's "most popular" suburbs.

Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:19 BST

A four bedroom super-home in the city of Sheffield has been listed for sale with a £810,000 guide price.

The property, which is located on Totley Rise in Bradway, comes with a sauna and gym, as well as large windows and far-reaching countryside views. The listing on the Redbrik site states Bradway is one of Sheffield's "most popular" suburbs.

The floorplan sets out how the accommodation is spread across a lower ground floor, ground floor and first floor. The hilltop positioning of the property means access is gained onto the ground floor, but to reach the rear garden you must use the Bi-fold doors on the lower ground floor.

All four of the bedrooms are found on the first floor. This includes the principle suite, or the master bedroom, which is the only bedroom with a private en-suite and dressing room. A modern family bathroom is set to the rear of the first floor.

The ground floor features the home office, the lounge - which benefits from far-reaching views - the home gym, a shower room and the sauna. The open plan kitchen/diner/living room is found on the lower ground floor, along with a utility room and w.c.

