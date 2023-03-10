News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside four-bed home just down the road from Sheffield's most expensive £4m home

This four-bed home in S10 is just down the road from the most expensive house currently for sale in Sheffield, which costs just under £4,000,000.

Harry Harrison
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 11:42am

The Snaithing Lane home comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms and is the in very sought after location of Ranmoor. It is currently for sale with a £825,000 price tag, which is tiny compared to the whopping nine bedroomed mega-mansion down the road – for sale for £3,950,000.

It is certainly a home ready for new loving owners, but is very spacious and excellent for a family. The ground floor has a lounge, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, wet room and a study. Upstairs are the other three bedrooms with the master bedroom benefitting from a dressing room as well.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

Ranmoor is one of Sheffield's most sought after areas.

1. Snaithing Lane, Ranmoor

The property has a good sized family kitchen

2. Kitchen

The dining room has large doors to the garden

3. Dining room

The Lounge is very spacious.

4. Lounge

