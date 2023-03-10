Sheffield Houses: Inside four-bed home just down the road from Sheffield's most expensive £4m home
This four-bed home in S10 is just down the road from the most expensive house currently for sale in Sheffield, which costs just under £4,000,000.
The Snaithing Lane home comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms and is the in very sought after location of Ranmoor. It is currently for sale with a £825,000 price tag, which is tiny compared to the whopping nine bedroomed mega-mansion down the road – for sale for £3,950,000.
It is certainly a home ready for new loving owners, but is very spacious and excellent for a family. The ground floor has a lounge, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, wet room and a study. Upstairs are the other three bedrooms with the master bedroom benefitting from a dressing room as well.